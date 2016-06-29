This BUNDLE is 57 pages including the two PowerPoints and the activity guide. The 24-page activity guide includes "PowerPoint Interaction" questions with answer keys and journal page templates for students to journal about their favorite M.C. Escher topics and or tessellations. In addition, students will receive a link to the M.C. Escher and Tessellations resource pages found on the MathArt Virtual Library website. The pages feature projects and activities related to M.C. Escher's works, tessellation activities, additional web resources and videos for further learning.



Famed Dutch artist, M.C. Escher (1898 - 1972) though a sickly child became a self-taught "MathArtist" genius. Escher created works beyond the human imagination inspired from adventures such as a visit to the Moors' castle of the Alhambra in Spain, a Mediterranean voyage among other European travels. Undaunted by his lack of mathematica training, he found more in common with mathematicians of his day, such as English professor of mathematics, Roger Penrose than he did with fellow artists.



His use of tessellations (the tiling of a two-dimensional flat surface with repeating patterns without gaps or overlaps) in his artwork has inspired artists, art appreciators and mathematicians for decades. Come take a journey through time to see the magnificent artwork of this "MathArtist Magician" as we study Escher's life, the "behind the scenes" of how his artwork was created, along with a tour of the mathematical wonder and beauty of tessellations found in both art, architecture, art history and nature.