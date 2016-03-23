Magic Squares – Worksheets
A set of 9 worksheets with answers that use magic squares as a way to practice addition and subtraction of numbers. Only positive numbers are used.
Magic Square is a square in which the rows, the columns and the diagonals all add up to the same number – the Magic Number.
Students must complete the Magic Square grids and if not given find their Magic Numbers.
There are 3 different sizes of grids (3x3, 4x4 and 5x5) with 3 worksheets of each size.
All answer keys are included for easing grading.
My students love doing these types of activities.
Thank you for checking my resources.
Mar 23, 2016
