Magic Squares – Worksheets



A set of 9 worksheets with answers that use magic squares as a way to practice addition and subtraction of numbers. Only positive numbers are used.



Magic Square is a square in which the rows, the columns and the diagonals all add up to the same number – the Magic Number.



Students must complete the Magic Square grids and if not given find their Magic Numbers.



There are 3 different sizes of grids (3x3, 4x4 and 5x5) with 3 worksheets of each size.



All answer keys are included for easing grading.



My students love doing these types of activities.



Thank you for checking my resources.

