Magic Tree House: Extension Activities for Dinosaurs Before Dark for 2nd-4th graders
Activities include:
Magic Tree House: check list for all Magic tree house books
Magic Tree House: crossword puzzle
Magic Tree House: mapwork
Magic Tree House: make a word activity
Magic Tree House: make a prediction
Magic Tree House: sequencing the story
Magic Tree House: maze
Magic Tree House: KWL Chart about Dinosaurs
Magic Tree House: Search the text Activity
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
