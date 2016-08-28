Extension Activities for The Knight at Dawn for 2nd-4th graders

Activities include:
check list for all Magic tree house books
Reading Goal Poster
Make Your Own Reading Passport
Magic Tree House Booklist
KWL Chart about KNIGHTS
Word Search-easy
Word Search-challenge
Silent K
In the Armory
Shield Maze
Answer Keys

Perfect for:
homeschoolers
reading extension activities
homework
substitutes

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Magic-Tree-House--2-The-Knight-at-Dawn.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

Magic-Tree-House--2-The-Knight-at-Dawn

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades