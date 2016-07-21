20 questions on the Magna Carta. These are basic questions focusing on the main idea of the document -- written limitations on government power. There are 20 questions. 11 are T/F, 7 are Multiple Choice, 1 is numeric and 1 is fill-in-the-blank.
The questions all cover basics that any student should know about the Magna Carta after a brief lecture or after reading any standard textbook presentation of the topic.
TEACHER CONVENIENCE IS A HALLMARK OF MY PRODUCTS.
Therefore, you will receive the questions in two formats:
1)Word Processor File (.rft) -- this can be printed off to make worksheets or tests and can easily be edited to customize the questions or add specific content to match your program or teaching emphasis.
2) Examview .tst file. This allows you to use the questions with computer-based testing or student clicker systems like CPS. No need to type anything in -- the work is already done for you!
Each file type comes with an answer key.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
