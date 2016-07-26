This packet has TWO flashcard games for working on making inferences. How Do I Feel? and When Is It? Each game has 24 cards, a score card, direction card, and labels.
Each flashcard has a clue to help the student infer which the answer. Answer is included on the bottom. This game can be played in a small group of up to 6. Students take turns reading the prompts to a classmate and keep score on the score card. Or the game can be teacher lead to a larger group. Instructions for set up are included as well as suggestions for easy storage.
This game is great for early elementary. This is also perfect for students with autism or cognitive disabilities who need to work on answering wh- questions, making inferences, and naming people/items. This would work well in a classroom or in a speech therapy setting!
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
