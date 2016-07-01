Ghosts on the Fence Posts is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to introduce the concept of making 5 to students and is a great game to celebrate Halloween. In teams students have to figure out how many more ghosts make 5. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are 3 game boards in total.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!