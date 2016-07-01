Halloween Making 5 is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice sums of 5 and is a great game to celebrate Halloween. In teams students have to figure out which bats, ghosts, or witches make 5. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are also 3 game boards bats, ghosts, or witches.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Halloween Math and Reading Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



