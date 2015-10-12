This will be a great resource not only for your geography and social studies class, but for your language arts class. You will see how the Common Core alignment works with the chart in the zip file.

The many worksheets and study guides will build key map reading skills. Better yet, students will have the opportunity to explore the world around them in so many ways including time zones and weather maps.

Worksheets and guides include:



1. Lines of Latitude and Longitude

2. Hemispheres

3. Using the Compass Rose

4. Small-Scale and Large-Scale

5. America before the Revolutionary War

6. The Great Migration

7. Time Zones

8. National Parks

9. Weather Map