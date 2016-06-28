Martin Luther King, Jr. Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 42 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of Martin Luther King, Jr., the civil rights movement, and the equality of African Americans in the United States. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 4th grade. These worksheets work great for celebrating Black History month (February) and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on the third Monday in January.
Included in this packet are:
An original story with worksheet about Martin Luther King, Jr.
A Mini story and questions about equal rights
Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets for MLK
Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheets for MLK
Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts focusing on MLK
Four writing activities focusing on freedom, civil rights and Martin Luther King, Jr.
One colorful poster for your classroom
Common Core Standards covered:
4.RI.1
4.RI.4
4.RF.4
4.W.2
4.W.4
4.L.1
4.L.2
4.L.5
4.L.6
4.OA.4
4.OA.5
4.NBT.1
4.NBT.2
4.NBT.3
4.NBT.4
4.NBT.5
4.NF.1
4.NF.2
4.NF.3
4.NF.4
4.NF.5
4.NF.6
4.MD.1
4.MD.2
4.MD.3
4.MD.7
4.G.2
4.G.3
These will also be great for review for fifth grade or for advanced third graders.
If you are looking for some non-seasonal original stories and literacy activities for 4th grade, click
here.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 42
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23