This is a complete set for Kindergarten/First Grade! It's a program for teaching the first 100 High Frequency reading words called "I Scream for Sight Words". Every child can earn a colored scoop for every 10 words they master reading by sight. The goal is to get 10 scoops signifying 100 sight words. This pack includes the following:
- Set of colored scoops with corresponding numbers.
- Set of colored scoops with first 100 sight words (for teacher).
- Set of ice cream cones.
- Set of take home letters identifying which colored scoop the students are working towards.
- Parent explanation letter.
- Graph for tracking progress (for teacher).
- Display banner for the classroom.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
- (0)
- $4.58
Vocabulary: Colour Words Display and Activity Bundle
- 3 Resources
- $10.71
SPAG Revision: Year 4 Pronouns Games
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Character Emotions Charts
- (1)
- FREE
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
REASONS TO READ DISPLAY TEACHING RESOURCES EYFS KS1-KS2 READING MONSTERS
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93