This is a complete set for Kindergarten/First Grade! It's a program for teaching the first 100 High Frequency reading words called "I Scream for Sight Words". Every child can earn a colored scoop for every 10 words they master reading by sight. The goal is to get 10 scoops signifying 100 sight words. This pack includes the following:

- Set of colored scoops with corresponding numbers.
- Set of colored scoops with first 100 sight words (for teacher).
- Set of ice cream cones.
- Set of take home letters identifying which colored scoop the students are working towards.
- Parent explanation letter.
- Graph for tracking progress (for teacher).
- Display banner for the classroom.

