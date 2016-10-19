Objective of this worksheet is to multiply and divide numbers by powers of 10.

Contains 5 worksheets focusing on fluency, application, problem solving, reasoning and misconceptions.

I use these sheets as starter activities to help with retention but can be used as a worksheet in class, bridging the gap or homework activity.

Answer included.

Sheets in pdf and powerpoint which can be adapted to your classes needs.

Created: Oct 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

