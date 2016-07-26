These basic matching tasks help build visual perception skills, fine motor abilities, letter and number identification/awareness, spelling, and sight word skills. These tasks also help generalize basic mastered skills such as colors, numbers, and money identification. Giving your student the chance to practice matching and identifying these basic concepts will help maintain these skills.It is also essential to make sure to keep those busy hands occupied. These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!
Included:
- matching letters
- matching numbers
- matching colors
- match colors to words
- match shapes
- match shapes to words
- match clocks
- match clocks to time
- match coins
- match coins to words
- spell school words
- spell food words
- spell color words
- spell shape words
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82