These basic matching tasks help build visual perception skills, fine motor abilities, letter and number identification/awareness, spelling, and sight word skills. These tasks also help generalize basic mastered skills such as colors, numbers, and money identification. Giving your student the chance to practice matching and identifying these basic concepts will help maintain these skills.It is also essential to make sure to keep those busy hands occupied. These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!

Included:
- matching letters
- matching numbers
- matching colors
- match colors to words
- match shapes
- match shapes to words
- match clocks
- match clocks to time
- match coins
- match coins to words
- spell school words
- spell food words
- spell color words
- spell shape words

