This is my "Testing Properties" experiment. Students will be shown 3 different types of materials:



Plastic, stone, and wood. The students will do 3 tests on each materials to determine which one is the most useful in our day to day lives. They should test each material in flexibility, water resistance, and strength by having it support weight.



Students will complete the first side of the activity together before the experiment, then do the experiment, and finally will write about their conclusions. The recording sheet follows the scientific method/process skills when conducting an experiment.



Step One: Make Guesses

Step Two: Determine if the test is fair

Step Three: Experiment

Step Four: Draw the experiment

Step Five: Discuss findings

Step Six: Suggest an alternative material