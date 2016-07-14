Elementary Math: Grades 1-3: This bundle includes all of the products listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are provided for each topic.
Important: All these Task Cards sell for $38; as a bundle they are 35% off, for $24!
Task Cards Included: (18 Products):
♦ Addition
♦ Addition and Subtraction: 2 Digit
♦ Addition: 3 Digit
♦ Arrays
♦ Balancing Equations
♦ Coins
♦ Estimating Sums
♦ Expanded Form
♦ Fact Families: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Greater Than Less Than
♦ Long Division
♦ Missing Addends
♦ Multiplication Word Problems
♦ Number Bonds Word Problems
♦ Skip Counting
♦ Subtraction
♦ Subtraction: Double Digit
♦ Telling Time
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Times table practice grids
- (0)
- FREE
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE