Elementary Math: Grades 3-5: This bundle includes all of the task cards listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are provided for each product.



Important: All these Task Cards sell for $76; as a bundle they are 50% off, for $38!



Task Cards Included: (39 Products):

♦ Balancing Equations

♦ Capacity

♦ Decimals: Addition and Subtraction

♦ Comparing Decimals

♦ Decimals: Multiplication and Division

♦ Decimals: Rounding Decimals

♦ Elapsed Time

♦ Expanded Form

♦ Exponents

♦ Fact Families: Multiplication and Division

♦ Factors

♦ Factors and Multiples

♦ Fractions: Comparing Fractions

♦ Fractions: Multiplication and Division

♦ Fractions: Simplification

♦ Fractions: Word Problems

♦ Fractions on a Number Line

♦ Greater Than Less Than

♦ Greatest Common Factors

♦ Least Common Multiple

♦ Long Division (Grade 4)

♦ Long Division (Grade 5)

♦ Mean, Median, Mode, and Range

♦ Metric Measurement

♦ Mixed Numbers: Addition and Subtraction

♦ Multiplication: 2 Digit

♦ Multiplication: Multi Digit

♦ Multiplication: Word Problems

♦ Number Patterns

♦ Order of Operations

♦ Percents

♦ Place Value

♦ Prime and Composite Numbers

♦ Prime Factorization

♦ Probability

♦ Properties of Multiplication

♦ Rounding

♦ Word Problems: Two Step

♦ Word Problems: Multi Step