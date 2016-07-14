Elementary Math: Grades 3-5: This bundle includes all of the task cards listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are provided for each product.

Important: All these Task Cards sell for $76; as a bundle they are 50% off, for $38!

Task Cards Included: (39 Products):
♦ Balancing Equations
♦ Capacity
♦ Decimals: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Comparing Decimals
♦ Decimals: Multiplication and Division
♦ Decimals: Rounding Decimals
♦ Elapsed Time
♦ Expanded Form
♦ Exponents
♦ Fact Families: Multiplication and Division
♦ Factors
♦ Factors and Multiples
♦ Fractions: Comparing Fractions
♦ Fractions: Multiplication and Division
♦ Fractions: Simplification
♦ Fractions: Word Problems
♦ Fractions on a Number Line
♦ Greater Than Less Than
♦ Greatest Common Factors
♦ Least Common Multiple
♦ Long Division (Grade 4)
♦ Long Division (Grade 5)
♦ Mean, Median, Mode, and Range
♦ Metric Measurement
♦ Mixed Numbers: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Multiplication: 2 Digit
♦ Multiplication: Multi Digit
♦ Multiplication: Word Problems
♦ Number Patterns
♦ Order of Operations
♦ Percents
♦ Place Value
♦ Prime and Composite Numbers
♦ Prime Factorization
♦ Probability
♦ Properties of Multiplication
♦ Rounding
♦ Word Problems: Two Step
♦ Word Problems: Multi Step

$38.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • Elementary-Math-Grades-3-5-Task-Cards-Bundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 141 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 114 KB

1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 123 KB

2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades