Common Core Standards
Define trigonometric ratios and solve problems involving right
triangles
6. Understand that by similarity, side ratios in right triangles are
properties of the angles in the triangle, leading to definitions of
trigonometric ratios for acute angles.

Everything you need to deliver a full lesson (or two) to introduce trigonometry through similar triangles and the tangent function. Presentation, activities, worksheets, along with answers, covering all aspects of the Common Core Standards.
Please leave comments, suggestions or corrections.

$1.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-tangent-function.ppt
  • recap-quiz-or-plenary.ppt
  • Using-the-tangent-function-2-finding-sides.pdf
  • using-tan-to-find-angles.pdf
  • similar-triangles.pdf
  • similar-triangles-answers.pdf
  • naming-of-sides.pdf
  • naming-of-sides-answers.pdf
  • angle-in-multiples-of-ten.pdf
  • The-tangent-function.pptx
  • recap-quiz-or-plenary.pptx
  • Using-the-tangent-function-2-finding-sides.doc
  • using-tan-to-find-angles.doc
  • naming-of-sides.doc
  • naming-of-sides-answers.doc
  • angle-in-multiples-of-ten.doc
  • similar-triangles-answers.doc
  • similar-triangles.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 10, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 2 MB

The-tangent-function

Assessment

ppt, 505 KB

recap-quiz-or-plenary

Project/Activity

pdf, 173 KB

Using-the-tangent-function-2-finding-sides

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades