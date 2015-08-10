Common Core Standards
Define trigonometric ratios and solve problems involving right
triangles
6. Understand that by similarity, side ratios in right triangles are
properties of the angles in the triangle, leading to definitions of
trigonometric ratios for acute angles.
Everything you need to deliver a full lesson (or two) to introduce trigonometry through similar triangles and the tangent function. Presentation, activities, worksheets, along with answers, covering all aspects of the Common Core Standards.
Please leave comments, suggestions or corrections.
Created: Aug 10, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
