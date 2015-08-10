Common Core Standards

Define trigonometric ratios and solve problems involving right

triangles

6. Understand that by similarity, side ratios in right triangles are

properties of the angles in the triangle, leading to definitions of

trigonometric ratios for acute angles.



Everything you need to deliver a full lesson (or two) to introduce trigonometry through similar triangles and the tangent function. Presentation, activities, worksheets, along with answers, covering all aspects of the Common Core Standards.

