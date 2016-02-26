Do trade books have a place in today’s mathematics classroom? Yes! Incorporating literature into the mathematics classroom at any level can increase student engagement, make mathematics come alive and have meaning, and can help to differentiate instruction as well as support ELL/ESL students. Present mathematics in a way that will make mathematics more accessible and understandable for students at all levels.

This resource contains seven suggested activities to engage students AS YOU READ, for students to experience BEING A MATHEMATICIAN, and provide authentic OPPORTUNITIES FOR WRITING. The suggested activities can be adapted for a large or small group, centers, learning stations and for intervention.

This resource is good for students with language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!

Book not included.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 97-Math-Literacy-MS-Sir-Cumference-and-the-Off-the-Charts-Dessert-TLJCG.pdf
  • 97a.png
  • 91TBb-Keyword-and-Topics-tables-from-Mathematical-Literacy-Using-Trade-Books-in-the-MS-Classroom-TLJCG.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 777 KB

97-Math-Literacy-MS-Sir-Cumference-and-the-Off-the-Charts-Dessert-TLJCG

Project/Activity

png, 145 KB

97a

Project/Activity

pdf, 145 KB

91TBb-Keyword-and-Topics-tables-from-Mathematical-Literacy-Using-Trade-Books-in-the-MS-Classroom-TLJCG

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades