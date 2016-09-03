Math Word Wall for 3rd Grade Common Core Standards. Mathematics vocabulary word wall cards provide a display of mathematics content words and associated visual cues to assist in vocabulary development. The cards should be used as an instructional tool for teachers and then as a reference for all students, particularly English learners and students with disabilities.



There are a total of 164 math vocabulary word cards included and six blank (editable) cards, so that you can add in any words or definitions you may need.



Each card has three sections:

Section 1 is only the word. This is to be used as a visual aid in spelling and pronunciation. It is also used when students are writing their own “kid-friendly” definition and drawing their own graphic.



******************************************************************************

Section 2 has the word and a graphic. This graphic is available to be used as a model by the teacher.



******************************************************************************



Section 3 has the word, a graphic, and a definition. This is to be used for the Word Wall in the classroom.



I hope these Common Core Math Vocabulary Word Wall Cards save you a ton of time and look beautiful in your classroom!



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

Little Tots Learning