Math Word Wall {4th Grade}. Teaching fourth grade this year? This resource is for teachers and parents with students in 4th Grade and can be used in your classroom or home to help students visualize math concepts.
This product includes posters for the following standards:
Number and Number Sense Place Value
Decimal Place Value
Less Than
Greater Than
Equal To
Mixed Number
Equivalent Fractions
Fraction: Models for one-half/one-fourth
Fraction: Models for two-thirds Fraction: Models for three-eighths
Computation and Estimation Fraction: Addition
Fraction: Subtraction
Addition
Subtraction
Multiply: Product
Divide: Dividend, Divisor, and Quotient Multiplication: Factors and Array Model Multiplication: Number Line Model Division: Number Line and Array Models Factor
Measurement
Balance Scale: Weight/ Mass Scale: Weight/ Mass
Ounce
Pound: Ounces
Ton: Pounds
Gram
Kilogram: Grams
Ruler: Centimeter and Inch Millimeter: Centimeter Inches, Feet, and Yards Meter: Centimeters and Millimeters Mile: Yards
Measurement
(continued) Cup: Ounces Pint: Cups and Ounces
Quart: Pints, Cups, and Ounces Gallon: Ounces
Liter
Geometry
Point
Line
Ray: Endpoint
Line Segment: Endpoint
Angle
Endpoint
Vertex
Intersecting Lines
Parallel Lines
Perpendicular Lines
Rotation: Congruent Figures
Reflection: Congruent Figures Translation: Congruent Figures
Polygons: Triangle, Quadrilateral,
and Pentagon
Polygons: Hexagon, Heptagon, and Octagon Polygons: Nonagons and Decagon Quadrilaterals
Rectangle: Right Angle
Square: Right Angle
Triangle: Side and Vertex
Sphere
Cube
Rectangular Prism: Vertices
Square Pyramid
Cylinder
Cone
Not teaching 4th grade? These posters would be perfect review references for students in upper and lower grades.
Enjoy!
