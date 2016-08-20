Math Word Wall {4th Grade}. Teaching fourth grade this year? This resource is for teachers and parents with students in 4th Grade and can be used in your classroom or home to help students visualize math concepts.



This product includes posters for the following standards:

Number and Number Sense Place Value

Decimal Place Value

Less Than

Greater Than

Equal To

Mixed Number

Equivalent Fractions

Fraction: Models for one-half/one-fourth

Fraction: Models for two-thirds Fraction: Models for three-eighths



Computation and Estimation Fraction: Addition

Fraction: Subtraction

Addition

Subtraction

Multiply: Product

Divide: Dividend, Divisor, and Quotient Multiplication: Factors and Array Model Multiplication: Number Line Model Division: Number Line and Array Models Factor



Measurement

Balance Scale: Weight/ Mass Scale: Weight/ Mass

Ounce

Pound: Ounces

Ton: Pounds

Gram

Kilogram: Grams

Ruler: Centimeter and Inch Millimeter: Centimeter Inches, Feet, and Yards Meter: Centimeters and Millimeters Mile: Yards



Measurement

(continued) Cup: Ounces Pint: Cups and Ounces

Quart: Pints, Cups, and Ounces Gallon: Ounces

Liter



Geometry

Point

Line

Ray: Endpoint

Line Segment: Endpoint

Angle

Endpoint

Vertex

Intersecting Lines

Parallel Lines

Perpendicular Lines

Rotation: Congruent Figures

Reflection: Congruent Figures Translation: Congruent Figures

Polygons: Triangle, Quadrilateral,

and Pentagon

Polygons: Hexagon, Heptagon, and Octagon Polygons: Nonagons and Decagon Quadrilaterals

Rectangle: Right Angle

Square: Right Angle

Triangle: Side and Vertex

Sphere

Cube

Rectangular Prism: Vertices

Square Pyramid

Cylinder

Cone



Not teaching 4th grade? These posters would be perfect review references for students in upper and lower grades.







