Tony cycled 3 kilometres to town. He walked 200 metres along the street to a burger bar. He ordered a 250 gram burger and a 330 millilitres can of cola. The burger was excellent, it was 2.5 centimetres thick.



You read the students a story like above and then they write their own. It's very creative and makes great displays. Insist that use the specified measures.



There's loads of different versions of theis worksheet from all the different times I've used it. Pcik the one which suits your learners best.



Hope you find it useful



If you like this then please check out my many other Maths activities listed on my TES Resources shop and pages including many Premium resources which may be able to save you lots of time and give you some useful ideas. If you find this helpful then please do leave a constructive review so that others can benefit from your experience. Thank you.