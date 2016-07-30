Tony cycled 3 kilometres to town. He walked 200 metres along the street to a burger bar. He ordered a 250 gram burger and a 330 millilitres can of cola. The burger was excellent, it was 2.5 centimetres thick.
You read the students a story like above and then they write their own. It's very creative and makes great displays. Insist that use the specified measures.
There's loads of different versions of theis worksheet from all the different times I've used it. Pcik the one which suits your learners best.
Hope you find it useful
