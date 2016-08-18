This unit contains 21 pages of comprehension questions, 24 pages of reading/writing activities, a Matilda super power glasses art project, and an interactive movie companion guide.

.

Three different files are provided in order to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 45 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 21 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!



This lesson features clipart/fonts from Lettering Delights, Scrappin Doodles, Lindy du Plessis, and Bubbly Borders and More.



Interest Level: Grades 3-5

Reading Level: Grade Equivalent 5.2

Lexile Measure: 840L

DRA: 40

Guided Reading: S



*21 Pages of Comprehension Questions



*24 Pages of Reading/Writing Activities - Titles included are:

-Make Predictions – Before Reading

-Parent Report Card

-Character Web

-Responding to Reading – Before, During, & After

-Money! Money! Money! – Pound Conversion

-Follow Your Inner Conversation – Monitor Comprehension

-Writing a Limerick – A Person or Place I Enjoy

-Crunchem Hall Primary – Newsletter Writing Activity

-Drawing Inferences

-Hyperbole in Text

-You Wanted Cake! – Writing Prompt

-Picture This – Symbolism

-Roald Dahl Fun Facts – Homophones

-Like and Dislikes

-Making Connections – Text to Text & Text to Self

-Word Cards

-The Power of a Name

-Special Powers – Writing Prompt

-Foreshadowing

-Problem and Solution

-Respond to Literature – Writing Prompt



*Matilda Super Power Glasses



*Interactive Matilda Movie Companion



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley