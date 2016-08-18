This unit contains 21 pages of comprehension questions, 24 pages of reading/writing activities, a Matilda super power glasses art project, and an interactive movie companion guide.
Three different files are provided in order to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 45 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 21 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!

Interest Level: Grades 3-5
Reading Level: Grade Equivalent 5.2
Lexile Measure: 840L
DRA: 40
Guided Reading: S

*21 Pages of Comprehension Questions

*24 Pages of Reading/Writing Activities - Titles included are:
-Make Predictions – Before Reading
-Parent Report Card
-Character Web
-Responding to Reading – Before, During, & After
-Money! Money! Money! – Pound Conversion
-Follow Your Inner Conversation – Monitor Comprehension
-Writing a Limerick – A Person or Place I Enjoy
-Crunchem Hall Primary – Newsletter Writing Activity
-Drawing Inferences
-Hyperbole in Text
-You Wanted Cake! – Writing Prompt
-Picture This – Symbolism
-Roald Dahl Fun Facts – Homophones
-Like and Dislikes
-Making Connections – Text to Text & Text to Self
-Word Cards
-The Power of a Name
-Special Powers – Writing Prompt
-Foreshadowing
-Problem and Solution
-Respond to Literature – Writing Prompt

*Matilda Super Power Glasses

*Interactive Matilda Movie Companion

