This unit contains 21 pages of comprehension questions, 24 pages of reading/writing activities, a Matilda super power glasses art project, and an interactive movie companion guide.
.
Three different files are provided in order to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 45 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 21 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!
This lesson features clipart/fonts from Lettering Delights, Scrappin Doodles, Lindy du Plessis, and Bubbly Borders and More.
Interest Level: Grades 3-5
Reading Level: Grade Equivalent 5.2
Lexile Measure: 840L
DRA: 40
Guided Reading: S
*21 Pages of Comprehension Questions
*24 Pages of Reading/Writing Activities - Titles included are:
-Make Predictions – Before Reading
-Parent Report Card
-Character Web
-Responding to Reading – Before, During, & After
-Money! Money! Money! – Pound Conversion
-Follow Your Inner Conversation – Monitor Comprehension
-Writing a Limerick – A Person or Place I Enjoy
-Crunchem Hall Primary – Newsletter Writing Activity
-Drawing Inferences
-Hyperbole in Text
-You Wanted Cake! – Writing Prompt
-Picture This – Symbolism
-Roald Dahl Fun Facts – Homophones
-Like and Dislikes
-Making Connections – Text to Text & Text to Self
-Word Cards
-The Power of a Name
-Special Powers – Writing Prompt
-Foreshadowing
-Problem and Solution
-Respond to Literature – Writing Prompt
*Matilda Super Power Glasses
*Interactive Matilda Movie Companion
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23