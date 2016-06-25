This activities bundle will provide you with a variety of measurement activities for length, weight & capacity. It encourages the students to be hands on, creative, and explore in their everyday lives!
The activities bundle includes:
- An overview
- A conversion flip chart, including all three types of measurement
- 2 Length measurement sheets
- 2 Weight measurement sheets
- A unique and creative capacity worksheet
- Differentiated Homework Assignments
*Answer Key and examples can be provided for each sheet in the bundle upon request, no additional cost*
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
