This activities bundle will provide you with a variety of measurement activities for length, weight & capacity. It encourages the students to be hands on, creative, and explore in their everyday lives!

The activities bundle includes:
- An overview
- A conversion flip chart, including all three types of measurement
- 2 Length measurement sheets
- 2 Weight measurement sheets
- A unique and creative capacity worksheet
- Differentiated Homework Assignments

*Answer Key and examples can be provided for each sheet in the bundle upon request, no additional cost*

