I have spent the past TWO YEARS of my life compiling this bundle. No joke!
This bundle contains 20 mini-lessons in 22 files/ 200+ pages to help guide your high school English students to success on the Literary Analysis Essay.
Writing workshop is the cornerstone of the English Language Arts classroom. As English teachers, we are charged with the task of teaching students how to write effective essays across different modes of writing. One of these modes, the academic literary analysis essay, can present challenges for both teachers and students. How does the teacher identify, scaffold, and assess the skills needed to write a literary analysis essay? And how does the student know where to start and how to organize the writing process? That’s where this bundle comes in.
Throughout my teaching career, I have developed a step-by-step guide for writing a literary analysis essay that is practical and easy to follow for both teachers and students. In this bundle, I have compiled 20 mini-lessons that take students through the entire writing process, step-by-step, from reading samples, to brainstorming, to drafting, to editing and revising, and to reflecting. In fact, these lessons are built so that they are reproducible for teachers. You can simply take each mini-lesson and photocopy it for your students to complete as homework and/or in class. To make this guide even more accessible for teachers, each mini-lesson also contains differentiated modifications for you to use as needed, and there are also answer keys and models included where applicable.
So, let’s get started! It’s the “write” time.
Table of Contents
Mini-lesson #1: Student Sample Essays
Mini-lesson #2: Introduction to the Literary Analysis Essay
Mini-lesson #3: Grading Expectations
Mini-lesson #4 The Thesis Statement
Mini-lesson #5: Textual Evidence
Mini-lesson #6: Putting the Thesis Statement Together
Mini-lesson #7: The Introduction Paragraph
Mini-lesson #8: The Body Paragraph
Mini-lesson #9: Topic & Concluding Sentences
Mini-lesson #10: Selecting & Organizing Textual Evidence
Mini-lesson #11: Blending Quotations
Mini-lesson #12: Crafting Commentary
Mini-lesson #13: Putting Together the Body Paragraph
Mini-lesson #14: The Conclusion Paragraph
Mini-lesson #15: Initial Revisions & Editing for “Academese"
Mini-lesson #16: Grammar Editing
Mini-lesson #17: MLA Format
Mini-lesson #18: Final Revision Forms
Mini-lesson #19: Revisiting the Rubric & Final Submission Form
Mini-lesson #20: Metacognition
Literary Analysis Sample Essay Pack
Writing Folder Progress Checklist
Teacher Approval Form
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Plays
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
Other resources by this author
"The Pardoner's Tale" Discussion Questions
- (0)
- $2.00
Famous Love Letters: A Close Reading & Creative Lesson for Valentine's Day
- (0)
- $4.00
Shakespearean Sonnet Explication Assignment, Sample, & Rubric
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
Ugly Duckling talk for writing story and story map reception year 1 year 2 KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23