This bundle contains 20 mini-lessons in 22 files/ 200+ pages to help guide your high school English students to success on the Literary Analysis Essay.



Writing workshop is the cornerstone of the English Language Arts classroom. As English teachers, we are charged with the task of teaching students how to write effective essays across different modes of writing. One of these modes, the academic literary analysis essay, can present challenges for both teachers and students. How does the teacher identify, scaffold, and assess the skills needed to write a literary analysis essay? And how does the student know where to start and how to organize the writing process? That’s where this bundle comes in.



Throughout my teaching career, I have developed a step-by-step guide for writing a literary analysis essay that is practical and easy to follow for both teachers and students. In this bundle, I have compiled 20 mini-lessons that take students through the entire writing process, step-by-step, from reading samples, to brainstorming, to drafting, to editing and revising, and to reflecting. In fact, these lessons are built so that they are reproducible for teachers. You can simply take each mini-lesson and photocopy it for your students to complete as homework and/or in class. To make this guide even more accessible for teachers, each mini-lesson also contains differentiated modifications for you to use as needed, and there are also answer keys and models included where applicable.



Table of Contents

Mini-lesson #1: Student Sample Essays

Mini-lesson #2: Introduction to the Literary Analysis Essay

Mini-lesson #3: Grading Expectations

Mini-lesson #4 The Thesis Statement

Mini-lesson #5: Textual Evidence

Mini-lesson #6: Putting the Thesis Statement Together

Mini-lesson #7: The Introduction Paragraph

Mini-lesson #8: The Body Paragraph

Mini-lesson #9: Topic & Concluding Sentences

Mini-lesson #10: Selecting & Organizing Textual Evidence

Mini-lesson #11: Blending Quotations

Mini-lesson #12: Crafting Commentary

Mini-lesson #13: Putting Together the Body Paragraph

Mini-lesson #14: The Conclusion Paragraph

Mini-lesson #15: Initial Revisions & Editing for “Academese"

Mini-lesson #16: Grammar Editing

Mini-lesson #17: MLA Format

Mini-lesson #18: Final Revision Forms

Mini-lesson #19: Revisiting the Rubric & Final Submission Form

Mini-lesson #20: Metacognition



Literary Analysis Sample Essay Pack

Writing Folder Progress Checklist

Teacher Approval Form