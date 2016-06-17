Methods of Psychology PowerPoints (Unit 2) with presenter notes and embedded video links is a great resource to add to your psychology curriculum. PowerPoints also include informal assessment questions within the presenter notes for an engaging lecture. I have used these with my A.P. classes as well as regular psychology classes. Lecture contains four PowerPoints, 28 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students.
Topics Include
Critically Thinking
- hindsight Bias, overconfidence
Scientific Method
Research Methods
- case Studies
- naturalistic observation
- laboratory observation
- testing method
- surveys
- sampling, random and stratified
- Longitudinal and Correctional Studies
Experiments
- variable
- independent variable
- dependent variable
- placebo
- experimental bias
- single and double blind studies
Correlations
- positive and negative
- correlation coefficient
Created: Jun 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
