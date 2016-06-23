Mexico and Central America Geography: Trivia Board Game



I have included two sets of the game cards and two boards within this purchase. One set of cards are in color and the second are black and white. If you have the same situation as I do, you pay for any color copies. After printing out your classroom set of cards, it is best to have them laminated.



Game Instructions:

Classes will be placed into groups of three students.

Each student player will be given a paper clip as their board piece (preferably different color for each player). Three paper clips per game board.

A student player will draw the first card from the pile and read the definition of a word to the next player. The student players will take turns in a clockwise pattern.

The player being read to, must name the correct vocabulary word for the definition.

If the student answers the question correctly, the student may move their paper clip the amount of spaces designated on the playing card. If the student is incorrect, the player may not move forward, and the question is posed to the next student. If no student answers the question correctly, the card goes back into the pile at the bottom of the deck.

When a student lands on a green face, the player may skip forward an extra square. When a player lands on a red face (frown), the student must move backward one space.

The student to reach the finish line first wins!







