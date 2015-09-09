Microorganisms Reading Activity Pack is a science themed reading activity focused on the topics;



Microorganisms and You

Five Kinds of Microorganisms (Bacteria, Viruses, Algae, Fungi, Protozoans)



There are seven pages of reading activities, one diagram of each of the microorganisms, one crossword puzzle, one microorganisms quiz.



A complete answer key is provided.



These are science themed reading activities with a focus on using context clues to build vocabulary and to increase comprehension.



They would make excellent center activities.



These were created with English language learners in mind.

