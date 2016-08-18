Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Designing Forms for Real Users

Project: Edit the Form Controls with the Form Design Tools and the Property Sheet.



Beginning Access Objectives

In this lesson, you will learn how to:

1. Go to the Design View and use the Form Design Tools to edit the Form Fields.

2. View the Property Sheet for the Form and the individual Form Controls.

3. Add a picture to the Form Header and use the Property Sheet to resize the picture.

4. Arrange the Form Fields and edit the Tab Order



Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com



If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• Step-by-step video demonstrations

• Companion eBook with detailed instructions

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments

• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database

• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data

• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables

• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables

• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views

• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424