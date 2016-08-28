Middle School Writing Rubrics - BUNDLE! Rubrics for writing assessment at the middle level. Includes rubrics for technical writing, essay writing, narrative writing, and expository writing. Some writing assignments also included. 19 different files. Full assessment rubrics and short rubrics for brief summaries. All together you would pay more than $20 for these separately, but buy the bundle and save a ton! Some rubrics are editable, so you can adjust for your own classroom use. Nice to have at the beginning of the year to help plan instruction. Zipped file contains PDF and Word Documents. Includes all of the rubrics in my store. Save money and buy them all! 26 pages created to support common core standards. - HappyEdugator
Bundle includes these products which are also sold separately:
Short Story Writing Project Rubric
Biography Poster Person Project with Rubric
Middle School Expository Writing Rubric
Children's Book Writing Project Rubric
100 Points Book Report Rubric for Nonfiction
Biography Project Rubric
Informational Text Writing Rubric
Middle School Writing Rubric
Middle School Technical Writing Rubric
Rubric for Writing a Brief Summary
100 Points Research Paper Rubric
Book Project Rubric
Essay Rubric for a Formal Essay.
Standards Based Persuasive Writing Rubric
Standards Based Narrative Account or Short Story Rubric
Standards Based Ruric for Analyzing Character
Standards Based Technical Writing Rubric.
©2016 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
