Middle School Writing Rubrics - BUNDLE! Rubrics for writing assessment at the middle level. Includes rubrics for technical writing, essay writing, narrative writing, and expository writing. Some writing assignments also included. 19 different files. Full assessment rubrics and short rubrics for brief summaries. All together you would pay more than $20 for these separately, but buy the bundle and save a ton! Some rubrics are editable, so you can adjust for your own classroom use. Nice to have at the beginning of the year to help plan instruction. Zipped file contains PDF and Word Documents. Includes all of the rubrics in my store. Save money and buy them all! 26 pages created to support common core standards. - HappyEdugator



Bundle includes these products which are also sold separately:



Short Story Writing Project Rubric



Biography Poster Person Project with Rubric



Middle School Expository Writing Rubric



Children's Book Writing Project Rubric



100 Points Book Report Rubric for Nonfiction



Biography Project Rubric



Informational Text Writing Rubric



Middle School Writing Rubric



Middle School Technical Writing Rubric



Rubric for Writing a Brief Summary



100 Points Research Paper Rubric



Book Project Rubric



Essay Rubric for a Formal Essay.



Standards Based Persuasive Writing Rubric



Standards Based Narrative Account or Short Story Rubric



Standards Based Ruric for Analyzing Character



Standards Based Technical Writing Rubric.



©2016 HappyEdugator.