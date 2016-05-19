This 34 slide PPT contains approximately 4-5 hours worth of lessons (depending on your class and their pace) analysing ‘She Walks in Beauty’ by Lord Byron.
This resource is specifically tailored to the new WJEC/Eduqas Anthology for teaching from September 2015, although it would be suitable for analysis for other exam boards, especially for the ‘unseen’ element of the exam.
It covers first impressions, opportunities for detailed language/poetic technique analysis, discussion and analysis about tone, structure, themes and context. Homework and revision opportunities are also built in.
Each activity is linked to the AO’s (of which there is a student-friendly version) and there is a set of grade criteria/banding towards the end of the PPT.
Some activities are for individual completion, some pair and group work and an opportunity to respond to an exam question at the end.
A sample of a few more of the slides included in this resources can be found here:
Please find the link to the sample slides below:
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/-she-walks-in-beauty-lord-byron-sample-11281699
I hope you find it useful.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Mini Poetry Scheme - 'Death of a Naturalist' - Heaney - WJEC/Eduqas - 9-1
- (0)
- $4.23
Mini Poetry Scheme: 'Cozy Apologia' by Rita Dove - WJEC/Eduqas
- (2)
- $4.23
Mini Poetry Scheme: 'Living Space' by Imtiaz Dharker - WJEC/Eduqas
- (3)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
figurative language match up starter
- (0)
- $2.82
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task
- (0)
- $2.82