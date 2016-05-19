This 34 slide PPT contains approximately 4-5 hours worth of lessons (depending on your class and their pace) analysing ‘She Walks in Beauty’ by Lord Byron.



This resource is specifically tailored to the new WJEC/Eduqas Anthology for teaching from September 2015, although it would be suitable for analysis for other exam boards, especially for the ‘unseen’ element of the exam.



It covers first impressions, opportunities for detailed language/poetic technique analysis, discussion and analysis about tone, structure, themes and context. Homework and revision opportunities are also built in.



Each activity is linked to the AO’s (of which there is a student-friendly version) and there is a set of grade criteria/banding towards the end of the PPT.



Some activities are for individual completion, some pair and group work and an opportunity to respond to an exam question at the end.



I hope you find it useful.

