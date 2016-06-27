This Power-Point lesson will provide students with an introductory framework from which to understand the judiciary process. Students will delve into the fundamental aspects of a courtroom such as: the basic structure and lay-out of a courtroom, the function of different roles (judge, jury, defense, prosecutor), and the common procedures and language used in a courtroom environment. Students will also explore the importance of how to create an opening and closing statement, the legal grounds of when to object, and understand the dynamics of a direct and cross examination. This resource will be very useful for teachers who are searching for an engaging & informative way to introduce students to the concept of mock trials.



Materials

• Lesson Plan

• 1 Power-point (35 Slides) & accompanying student handout

• 1 Power-point (12 Slides) & accompanying student handout

• Handouts

➢ Jury Role Play

➢ Opening Statement

➢ Closing Statement

➢ Objections

➢ Debriefing