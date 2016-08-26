Modern Technology Project -Post WWII (U.S. History)

Your classroom will come alive with this fun project. Students will learn about the modern technologies invented after 1945 by participating in a Technology Fair.
Each student will create a project (poster, 3 or 4D project, power-point presentation, mobile, etc. ) on a technology that was invented after World War II and describe the impact it had on both American society and the economy.

On the day of the “Technology Fair” students will post their projects around the room and complete a gallery walk. (I use projects from all my U.S. History classes so there will be plenty of variety). For a wrap-up activity they complete a Tree-Map and write a paragraph for a formative assessment.

This purchase includes the following:
-A detailed lesson plan
-11-slide Presentation: Modern Technology
Objective
Directions
Grading Rubric
Sample Project
Technology Fair Directions
Wrap-Up Paragraph
Tree Map: Modern Technologies
-Handout: Modern Technology Directions/List of Technologies/Grading Rubric
-Worksheet: Technology Fair Chart

