

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year



Monkeys hanging from the ceiling or sitting on the shelf, your kiddos will love creating and putting on their own personal touches on these cuties. Great for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year.



These units are designed in a Mix and Match format. You are able to pick the pieces that you want, depending on the needs and the abilities of your students. There are so many different possibilities.



Each lantern creation is designed with a printed lantern template and a blank template. Blank templates are intended for your kids to come up with their own designs or you can have your kids color, cut out and glue on the Monkey faces.



So many ways to create the Monkey lanterns using glitter, paper layering, leaves, shredded paper, cotton pieces, tissue paper... Make sure to add the Monkey legs, arms and tail…too cute!



Included:

• Printed lantern templates

• Blank lantern template

• Cut & Glue-on Monkey Face parts

• Monkey legs, arms and tails



*****************************************************************************

More creative teaching ides:

• Check out my Pinterest Board for more great teaching ideas. ☺



*****************************************************************************

Keywords:



:: Monkey Craft :: Chinese New Year Lantern :: Year of the Monkey :: Chinese paper lantern :: Valentine’s craft :: Gong Hey Fat Choy :: Chinese Lunar New Year :: Gong Hei Fat Choy :: Gung Hey Fat Choy :: Gung Hei Fat Choy :: Chinese New Year Activities :: Gong Xi Fa Cai :: Kung Hei Fat Choy :: paper lantern :: Ms Lil :: Valentine’s craft



