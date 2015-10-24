This is a monster themed I Have...Who Has Game Template.



You use this template to type in your own content and print the game.



This is an editable pdf if you have Adobe Acrobat Professional.



Or, you may choose to simply print and write on the cards.



I've included instructions how to type on the cards yourself, using Adobe Acrobat Professional, to make your own games.



There are 8 different monster cards to make the game as a loop, where it does not matter who starts. However, I did include a START and END card if you wish to format your game in that way.



One set of cards has color monster clip art on a white background for economical printing.



The second set of cards is the same, but with B&W monsters for photocopying.



If you need more cards, simply save this as different file names to work on.



These cards are made as 1 to a full page. When printing, you can choose the option to print 4 to a page which makes these a great game size and saves ink.

