Monthly-bingo-bundle

My monthly bingos have been a huge hit! Get the complete set here for a significant discount! This bundle contains thematic monthly bingo games for September, October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, and June!



Each game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. Each game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building.



My students love to play bingo! It's a great way to work on turn taking. We use bingo for independent group time and one student gets to be "in charge" - they love it! These are truly a classroom must have!



Just laminate or print on card stock and it's ready to go!