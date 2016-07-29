Children with autism or special needs sometimes struggle with understanding emotions. They benefit from using visual cues to practice the facial expressions associated with emotions. This helps social skill development, communication, and behavior.
Incorporating movement and imagination into your classroom routine can help improve attention and behavior enabling your students to be more engaged leaners! These activities are fun for all students!
This resource is a set 36 visual cue cards for different emotions. The cue cards are circles and be easily mounted on a popsicle stick for use.
Work social skills, imagination, turn taking, receptive/expressive language, motor imitation, and following directions!
Great for indoor recess, transition times, and break time!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
