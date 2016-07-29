Children with autism or special needs as well as typically developing children often benefit from a visual cue when following one step directions. Incorporating movement and exercise into your classroom routine can help improve attention and behavior enabling your students to be more engaged leaners!



This resource is a set 36 visual cue cards for different movements that can be done within the classroom. The cue cards are circles and be easily mounted on a popsicle stick for use. A 'cheat sheet' with a description of all movements is included as well.



Work on gross/fine motor skills, turn taking, receptive/expressive language, motor imitation, and following directions!



Great for indoor recess, transition times, and break time!