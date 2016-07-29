Whether your students are preparing for the Advanced Placement, A Level, GCSE, International Baccalaureate, or any high level test to prove their language skills in Italian, MovieItaly is the series of study guides that will lead them to discover Italy's culture and lifestyle through cinema.



This bundle includes study guides for the following movies: Uomo d'acqua dolce, Io non ho paura, Caterina va in città, Happy Family, Italy in a Day, La vita è bella.



Each movie has been carefully selected to entertain students, make them think and help them produce language with ease and motivation.



All the activities can be used with peers, independently or with the teacher's guidance. They present a very simple Italian, to help students compare, contrast, think critically and then produce language confidently.



The main production comes at the end of the guide, and it is preceeded by activities that gently bring students to build their opinions and their language step by step.



You can use each activity as you please, and in the way that best meets your teaching needs.



Each study guide completion will require about four classes, depending on how much time you can devote to the actual screening and how you want the students to work.



It is advised to do the "Prima della visione" activity together, helping students to prepare themselves for the new topic and characters.



Feel free to contact me to give me feedback about how you have been using the study guides: I'm always in for learning something new!



Happy viewing!