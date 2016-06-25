This activity is so versatile and you can use in a variety of ways. The set includes 18 pairs of multi step equations that have the same solution.



Cut apart and use as an matching activity for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions.



Included is a worksheet for students to show their work on solving.