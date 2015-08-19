One of the primary works of the secondary mathematician is building functional fluency. NCTM describes “representation” as referring to both a process and a product. So mathematical representations include all the different ways that students depict their thinking as well as the processes they use to put their thinking into those forms. Representations have often been taught as an end in and of themselves, most as essential elements in supporting students’ understanding. When students gain access to mathematical representations and the ideas they express they acquire a set of tools that significantly expand their capacity to model and interpret physical, social, and mathematical phenomena. This activity takes quadratic functions, with the same domain set, and represents them through verbal, tabular, graphical, symbolic, and set representations. There are six sets of cards, each with 5 representations with facilitation notes.
This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Secondary Learning Station Game Packet
- 9 Resources
- $12.00
Writing Prompts and Centers for Middle School Mathematicians
- (1)
- $7.00
Glyphs: A Different Approach: Elementary
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Growth Mindset Activity: Building Bridges and Islands (Hashiwokakero)
- (0)
- $4.23
ASCII Code to Binary A3 Poster
- (0)
- $2.82
ASCII Code to Binary Secret Codes
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
International Supermaths!
- (2)
- FREE
Evaluating Expressions (modified worksheet)
- (1)
- FREE
Addition; Subtraction; Money; tens and units
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
'Easter Egg and Easter Rabbit Hunt' - Co-ordinates in First Quadrant Games for Teams and Partners
- (0)
- $4.23
Pi Themed Partner Battleships Game - Ideal for Pi Day (14th March)
- (1)
- $3.52
Pi Themed Interactive Battleships Coordinates PowerPoint Team Game - Ideal for Pi Day (14th March)
- (1)
- $3.52