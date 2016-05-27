Multiplication 5-Minute Timed Tests Factors 0-12 Package



This 22-page package of Multiplication Tests is everything you need to assess your students’ basic skills in multiplication. There is a one-page multiplication test with 100 problems for each factor 0-12.



You also get 3 one-page tests for the mixed doubles of these factors. We also have included a one-page graph with a range covering 0-145.



There is a space to include the date and what type of test you are recording. This is a visual way for students to see their progress in multiplication over time. Students can color as a bar graph or connect the dots for a line graph. Students can see how many multiplication facts they have mastered and how many more to go!



A one-page pictograph is included that you or your students can use when multiplying. You can use the pictograph to record one item at a time or employ the key and have the happy face equal 10 items at a time. This is a great introduction to pictographs for students and a visual way for students to see their progress over time. Students see how many they have mastered and how many more to go!



We included a basic multiplication table to help your students with the basic facts of multiplication. Copy this one page form for each of your students. You can also use this table as a visual progress report for your class. Have your students color in the facts they have learned. Students can see how many they have mastered and how many more to go! All of these graphs and the chart are great to use with parents at conference time.



Math Games offer a hands-on, developmentally appropriate way to increase competency, comprehension and retention of the lessons you are teaching in class. Math Games are a perfect way to supplement your math lessons. Use Math Games whole class or at a Math Game center and watch your test scores soar.



Happy Teaching!

Lori Wolfe