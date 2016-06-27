Students practice multiplying complex numbers in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 1 decks of 18 pairs of matching cards. Half of the cards has a multiplication problem including complex numbers and the other half of the cards has the solution to that problem.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

