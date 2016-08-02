My Boy Jack Movie Worksheets are designed for use with the excellent WWI film "My Boy Jack" starring Daniel Radcliffe and David Haig.
ABOUT THE MOVIE: MY BOY JACK
My Boy Jack is a dramatic presentation (not a documentary) telling the true story of Rudyard Kipling and his son, who was killed in World War I -- but who arguably should not have been allowed to join up at all, since he didn't meet the vision requirements for battlefield work. As such, the movie raises profound questions about the duties of patriotism and of parenting, even as it portrays *both* life in the trenches and on the home front.
TOPICS COVERED IN THESE MY BOY JACK WORKSHEETS
Topics covered in the movie include
• nationalism
• British empire
• Motivations for war / Causes of WWI
• Total War
• Life on the UK home front
• Trench warfare
As you can see, all very appropriate and topical for world history and European history classes!
SET UP WITH TEACHER NEEDS IN MIND
The questions are organized into three separate files, each one covering a specific portion of the movie. The segments are timed such that in a normal high school period, you would have enough time to show a full segment of the movie and then use the associated question set with the students as either a quiz or discussion-starter activity.
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: A THREE-DAY PLAN OR A TWO-DAY PLAN
In this way you could show the 90 minute movie over a three day period and do assessment on it as you go.
Another option would be to print out the Word files included in the download and have students fill them out as worksheets while the movie plays. In this way the entire movie could be completed in two class periods, including assessment being done as it plays.
68 Questions total, all true/false or multiple choice for super-fast correcting!
FULLY EDITABLE FILES
All questions are provided in both Word format for paper/pencil use and also in Examview format so that if you want to use them in CPS or Examview, you will not have to type them in.
Either way, you can edit the files if you want to customize them!
LOOKING FOR A CRITICAL THINKING OPTION?
To help students analyze the film in more detail -- and to help personalize the experience of watching it, so students feel much more drawn into the action, you might want to look at my My Boy Jack Critical Thinking Questions, also here at TES.
Movie Questions by Elise Parker.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
