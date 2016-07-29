Help students with language difficulties make choices and answer questions! Using visuals can give students the opportunity to express their opinions and interact with their peers. This visual and structured resource provides multiple response options for each prompt. Students will build vocabulary, expand their social skills, and move their communication abilities beyond simply requesting items.
This packet comes with 6 pages with 2 prompts on each page. Each prompt has 4 visual response options! Laminate the pages and use velcro to attach the response picture options.
My students with autism use these daily! It has helped teach many of my students with lower verbal abilities answer questions and engage socially with their peers!
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
