

My Sentence Making Journey is a great way to get younger students started in making/writing complete sentences.

The booklet has the "Alphabet" as its primary theme.

The completed sentences have at least one word of the highlighted alphabet from the page.

Included for the younger or struggling student, are sentence strips. These strips could be photocopied, each word could be cut out and the students could arrange to make a complete sentence.

The students can then paste the completed sentence on the sheet. A picture of the sentence can then be drawn and colored by the students.



Each sheet contains:

-the Uppercase and lower case letter that students can trace over for review/practice.

-a scrambled section of words. (includes capital letter and period)

-a section for students to write the complete sentence.

-a drawing section where students can express their creativity.



Could be used for ESL and Special Education students as well.

Total Pages 33