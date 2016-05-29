My Sentence Making Journey is a great way to get younger students started in making/writing complete sentences.
The booklet has the "Alphabet" as its primary theme.
The completed sentences have at least one word of the highlighted alphabet from the page.
Included for the younger or struggling student, are sentence strips. These strips could be photocopied, each word could be cut out and the students could arrange to make a complete sentence.
The students can then paste the completed sentence on the sheet. A picture of the sentence can then be drawn and colored by the students.
Each sheet contains:
-the Uppercase and lower case letter that students can trace over for review/practice.
-a scrambled section of words. (includes capital letter and period)
-a section for students to write the complete sentence.
-a drawing section where students can express their creativity.
Could be used for ESL and Special Education students as well.
Total Pages 33
About this resource
Info
Created: May 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 50%
Other resources by this author
Activités de carnaval
- (0)
- $2.00
Sports d'hiver!
- (0)
- $3.00
Winter Sports!
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Poems that create images - Similes / Metaphors
- (23)
- $6.34
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA Paper 1 Style Question 2 plus bespoke mark scheme
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23