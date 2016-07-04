BUNDLE

50% OFF!!!
CHECK IT OUT!
A collection of journal writing activities that will motivate students from pre-primary to junior grades.
Topics are specifically selected to capture and engage the students to write and draw!

$7.00

Buy nowSave for later

Resources included (4)

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades