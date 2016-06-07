My Writing Journeys-Junior Grades is suitable for students in Grades 4-6.



An excellent accompaniment to the Daily 5 Program!

Cross-curricular topics too!

Includes a variety of "writing forms"



This writing journal book is user friendly and it could be used in many different ways.

Some teachers are using the journal as a daily morning warm up or part of their existing language program.

Includes "word wall" words for each activity. Great for word study.

Some topics/activities could be linked to Health, Science and Visual Arts



Topic/Activities Included:



My Summer Memories

My Favourites

A Goldfish Story

The Best…

Staying Fit

I Am An Upstander!

Wow, What a Gift!

My Talent

My Hero

A Spring Lune Poem

Planning a Party

My Friend and I

A Favourite Story Character

Let’s Take Care of It!

My Website

My Favourite Sandwich

My Family

My City or Town

My Postcard

My School Year



All About Me page, perfect for the beginning of the year!

Autograph page and a Class Picture page, perfect for the end of the year!



Some other ideas are:

-Use the first page of each activity as a class brainstorm.

-Draw the graphic organizer on the board or chart paper and have students copy the ideas on their page in the book.

-Instead of writing the ideas on the graphic organizer, they could draw them instead.

-Use the vocabulary words on the bottom of each page as word wall

words or to initiate discussion about the topic.

-Students could also write sentences using these vocabulary words.

-The second page (the drawing section) of each topic could be taken "outside the book". For example, have students do a cut and paste using construction paper, or create a scene in a box.

-Each Topic could be spread out on 2-3 different days.



