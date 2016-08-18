Valentine’s Day Novel Study:

Oh, Valentine, We’ve Lost Our Minds! is a hilarious story about a class that gets an exchange student from France, named Pierre. It’s the week of Valentine's Day and Pierre causes quite a stir, when all of the girls want to be his valentine. Eventually, the boys become so jealous of Pierre that an epic playground duel (or at least a thumb war) occurs to win the love Andrea.

Your students will LOVE this novel! If you are looking for a silly Valentine’s Day story that both boys and girls will enjoy, then this book is perfect for you. Not only is this book tremendously witty, it is a quick read that every student can relate to personally.

Interest Level: Grades 3-5
Lexile Level: 550L

Included in this Valentine’s Day novel study are:

11 Pages of Comprehension Questions with an Answer Key

12 Pages of Extension Activities
Making Predictions
Circle Map: Defining in Context
Idioms and Similes
Tree Map: Classifying
Fact and Opinion
Brace Map: Part/Whole
Bubble Map: Describing Qualities
Multi Flow Map: Cause and Effect
Flow Map: Sequencing
Bridge Map: Seeing Analogies
Double Bubble Map: Comparing and Contrasting
Letter Writing – Be My Valentine

