My Writing Journeys-Junior Grades is suitable for students in Grades 4-6.

An excellent accompaniment to the Daily 5 Program!
Cross-curricular topics too!
Includes a variety of "writing forms"

This writing journal book is user friendly and it could be used in many different ways.
Some teachers are using the journal as a daily morning warm up or part of their existing language program.
Includes "word wall" words for each activity. Great for word study.
Some topics/activities could be linked to Health, Science and Visual Arts
Also Includes:
an All About Me page, perfect for the beginning of the year!
an Autograph page and a Class Picture page, perfect for the end of the year!

Topics/Activities Included:

My Summer Memories
My Favorites
A Goldfish Story
The Best…
Staying Fit
I Am An Upstander!
Wow, What a Gift!
My Talent
My Hero
A Spring Lune Poem
Planning a Party
My Friend and I
A Favorite Story Character
Let’s Take Care of It!
My Website
My Favorite Sandwich
My Family
My City or Town
My Postcard
My School Year

Some other ideas are:
-Use the first page of each activity as a class brainstorm.
-Draw the graphic organizer on the board or chart paper and have students copy the ideas on their page in the book.
-Instead of writing the ideas on the graphic organizer, they could draw them instead.
-Use the vocabulary words on the bottom of each page as word wall
words or to initiate discussion about the topic.
-Students could also write sentences using these vocabulary words.
-The second page (the drawing section) of each topic could be taken "outside the book". For example, have students do a cut and paste using construction paper, or create a scene in a box.
-Each Topic could be spread out on 2-3 different days.
Total Pages 47

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • MyWritingJourneysJuniorGradesUSVersion.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 10 MB

MyWritingJourneysJuniorGradesUSVersion

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades