This 17 page booklet allows students to investigate our National Parks. It covers a number of Geographical topics including map work, impacts of tourism and solutions to these and discussion on whether National Parks are still considered important.

Some of the titles included in this booklet are:

What Is A National Park?,
What Makes The New Forest National Park A Honey Pot Site?,
What Impacts Can Visitors Have On Our National Parks?,
Should The South Downs Have Been Included In Britain’s National Parks?
Do We Still Need National Parks?

